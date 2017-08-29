News
Mueller-Kueps Introduces Wrench Extender

Brake and Front End Staff



Are you struggling with loosening connections in tight, almost impossible to reach places? The Wrench Extender Type 1 from Mueller-Kueps LP makes sure you can finally grasp a connection without arm and hand acrobatics.

With a length of 340 mm, you can reach in with a wrench size of up to 24 mm. Also for use with Allen keys and TX.


The drop-forged steel allows you to put enough pressure on the bolt or other connection to loosen it easily. Meanwhile, a circular two-prong grip makes sure you do not lose your wrench and the grip on the connection. This saves you both time and extra unnecessary effort, while reducing workplace hazards.

 

