News/Motorcraft
ago

Motorcraft Announces New Loaded Struts

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

WD-40 Specialist Product Line Now Includes Non-Aerosol Degreasers

CRP Automotive Introduces Special Pentosin Transmission Fluid Service Kits

Motorcraft Announces New Loaded Struts

Mac Tools Introduces New Macsimizer Workstation

IPA Offers Electric Brake Force Meter For Brake-Controller Testing

Lisle Offers GM Caster Camber Kit

Raybestos, Schwartz Performance To Restore '53 Chevy Pickup

New Jersey Bill Would Make It Illegal To Sell Unsafe Used Tires

Professional TPMS Tools From K Tool International

2009-2015 Toyota Venza Brake Job


Motorcraft has introduced loaded struts to the marketplace. Made with 98 percent OE components, the new struts are priced the same or lower than major competitors, according to the company, and with the spring already in place, they’re easy to install while providing OE-level quality, fit and performance.

“This is a brand new product. We are thrilled about it,” said Jana Czopek, Ford North America underbody product manager. “To be able to offer loaded struts with original, precision components for smooth performance and a long-lasting life is something that shops and technicians will appreciate. The fact that they’re priced at or lower than competitors’ loaded struts is a big plus for customers.”

The first rollout will be available in August. Initial applications include:

  • Mustang (2005-’10)
  • Escape/Mariner (2001-’12)
  • F-150 (2004-’13)
  • Crown Victoria/Grand Marquis (2003-’11)
  • Lincoln Town Car (2003-’11)

These are the only OE-spec loaded struts available for Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Like all Motorcraft parts, these new loaded struts are covered by the two-year service parts warranty, which provides unlimited mileage coverage for Ford and Motorcraft parts, including labor and with no commercial exceptions.

Show Full Article