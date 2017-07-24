Monroe ‘Feel The Difference Quote It’ Sweepstakes Offers Consumers 28 Chances To Win $500



Consumers can win big in the new Monroe “Feel the Difference Quote It” sweepstakes promotion running now through Dec. 3. No purchase or payment is necessary for consumers to enter for a chance to win one of the 28 $500 checks – only a valid quote on shock or strut replacement services, a yellow Feel the Difference guarantee tear pad sheet, photo and text.

The “Feel the Difference Quote It” sweepstakes runs in tandem with the exclusive Monroe “Feel the Difference” Guarantee. The Feel the Difference Guarantee is a risk-free consumer offer that enables service providers to promise ride control customers that they will feel a positive difference in handling and overall ride quality or receive their money back.

“This is a great opportunity to win $500 and have your ride control inspected for wear,” said Denise Hanefeld, brand and marketing manager, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “If you invest in replacing your shocks and struts, you want to ‘feel the difference’ and this promotion offers an exciting opportunity to win big – just by having your ride control inspected. The new Monroe Guarantee gives you added confidence in making this investment.”

Through the promotion, participating automotive service providers recommending shock or strut replacement services to customers can do so using yellow “Feel the Difference” tear pads. Customers can enter the sweepstakes by taking a photo of their estimate/invoice – including the “Feel the Difference” tear pad label – and texting the photo and keyword “shocks” to 444999. Photos of estimates and invoices must show that the services include use of a part covered by the “Feel the Difference” guarantee to qualify.

Consumers who submit a photo will receive an automated reply text. To complete their entry into the sweepstakes, they must reply to this text message with the name and zip code of the automotive service shop that provided the estimate/invoice appearing in the photo. This will prompt a second automated text to be sent to them, confirming their entry into the sweepstakes.

Only one entry is allowed per customer during the promotion period. Tenneco will hold a weekly drawing during the promotion period, with one $500 prize winner selected at random each week. Winners will be notified by phone or text, while non-winning entries will roll over to later drawings. When a service shop’s customer wins, so does the shop, in the form of four iconic Monroe counter stools.

Visit a local participating service provider to enter for a chance to win. Contact a local Monroe sales representative or visit monroe.com for sweepstakes details.