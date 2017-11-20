Mitchell 1 And ASE Present 2017 Technician Of The Future Award



Jacob Tully of Alexandria, Kentucky, was named the 2017 Mitchell 1/ Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Technician of the Future during the ASE Fall Board of Governors meeting and annual technician awards, held recently in San Diego.

Tully received a $1,000 cash prize, a one-year subscription to ProDemand auto repair software from Mitchell 1, along with airfare and hotel accommodations to attend the event to receive his award.

“We would like to congratulate Jacob on being named the 2017 Technician of the Future,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director,Mitchell 1. “His accomplishments have demonstrated his commitment to excelling in his chosen field and we know he will be successful in his future endeavors.”

Tully graduated top of his class from Universal Technical Institute in Orlando, Florida, and is currently enrolled in its BMW STEP training program.

Tully said he decided to become an automotive technician because he’s always had a passion for cars. After working for about a month at a neighbor’s independent service shop, he realized that was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. He credits his neighbor with being his mentor and teaching him about cars and how to service them. Tully sees his ASE certifications as the key to achieving his dream of one day working in a BMW dealership. In his free time, he enjoys working on his own car.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

To qualify to win the Mitchell 1/ASE Technician of the Future award, the winner must be ASE-certified, must have registered as a student and have the highest cumulative test scores on the A4, A5, A6 and A8 tests.