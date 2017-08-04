News


Mighty Introduces New Brake Program

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

Mighty Distributing System of America has announced an improved brake program. The program provides a “better” and “best” solution for automotive repair facilities and their customers.

“Our System XL and TecSelect brake pads offer high quality, feature-rich friction to match stringent OE quality standards that our customers here and abroad have grown to expect,” said Brad Bradshaw, Mighty Auto Parts senior vice president of product management. Both System XL and TecSelect ceramic and non-ceramic materials continue to be laboratory tested and focus on OE-quality friction formulations. “Consistent, rigorous testing ensures that Mighty brakes compare favorably to OE, enabling Mighty Auto Parts franchises to provide top quality product to customers in the automotive aftermarket,” added Bradshaw.

Mighty’s System XL and TecSelect brake program features:

  • 100 percent Positive Mold production process for consistent braking performance
  • 100 percent Scorched for improved initial bite and reduced break-in
  • Chamfers that are geometrically engineered for maximum noise abatement
  • Slots for improved heat dissipation
  • Multi-layered shims to dampen noise
  • Abutment hardware to ensure proper brake pad support within the caliper

Mighty’s new program comes at a time when brake system services are estimated to grow annually by 4 percent, according to industry sources.

