MEYLE Adds 100 Drive Shaft Units To Fit Popular Vehicle Models



During operation, drive shafts are subjected to exceptionally high load levels. To help shops meet their customers’ quality requirements better, MEYLE has introduced another 100 new drive shaft units to its existing range.

Customers place exceptionally high demands on the quality of drive shaft design as these parts are directly exposed to the loads generated in the gearbox. In addition, the vehicle’s compression and rebound forces act on drive shaft joints and boots. Drive shaft boots suffer from abrasion under the high load levels during operation, which may cause the rubber to tear. As a result, the grease required to provide sufficient lubrication will leak out while contaminants and moisture are allowed to enter in. When replacing the drive shaft assembly, material quality is paramount for repair professionals.

MEYLE’s newly added drive shaft assemblies from MEYLE-ORIGINAL complement its existing range and are designed to meet the highest demands. The units are made of forged steel specially chosen for the application and employ grease that is specially formulated to match the exceptional requirements and strain levels acting on the joint. Retaining latches in genuine OE-quality ensure that the boots fit securely. Each MEYLE-ORIGINAL drive shaft undergoes pre-defined, in-process testing and evaluation. The company says repair professionals can safely rely on the superior quality of MEYLE-ORIGINAL drive shafts at all times.