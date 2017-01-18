News/MEYLE
ago

MEYLE Adds 100 Drive Shaft Units To Fit Popular Vehicle Models

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

YANG To Present Second Annual Leadership Conference

Arnott Receives ISO 9001:2008 Certification

Advance Auto Parts To Serve As Entitlement Partner For The Clash

MEYLE Adds 100 Drive Shaft Units To Fit Popular Vehicle Models

Induction Innovations Video Features Mini-Ductor Venom Enhancements

VIDEO: Alignment Kits And Net Build Vehicles

Ford Tech Tip: 9.75 Traction-Lok Rear Axle Chatter Or Shudder On Slow Turns When Cold

NATEF Announces New Trustees For 2017

ACDelco Adds More Than 850 New SKUs To Chassis Lineup

Early Bird Registration Extended For Women In Auto Care Leadership Conference


During operation, drive shafts are subjected to exceptionally high load levels. To help shops meet their customers’ quality requirements better, MEYLE has introduced another 100 new drive shaft units to its existing range.

Customers place exceptionally high demands on the quality of drive shaft design as these parts are directly exposed to the loads generated in the gearbox. In addition, the vehicle’s compression and rebound forces act on drive shaft joints and boots. Drive shaft boots suffer from abrasion under the high load levels during operation, which may cause the rubber to tear. As a result, the grease required to provide sufficient lubrication will leak out while contaminants and moisture are allowed to enter in. When replacing the drive shaft assembly, material quality is paramount for repair professionals.

MEYLE’s newly added drive shaft assemblies from MEYLE-ORIGINAL complement its existing range and are designed to meet the highest demands. The units are made of forged steel specially chosen for the application and employ grease that is specially formulated to match the exceptional requirements and strain levels acting on the joint. Retaining latches in genuine OE-quality ensure that the boots fit securely. Each MEYLE-ORIGINAL drive shaft undergoes pre-defined, in-process testing and evaluation. The company says repair professionals can safely rely on the superior quality of MEYLE-ORIGINAL drive shafts at all times.

Show Full Article