Mevotech Launches ‘Over-Built’ Marketing Campaign

Mevotech LP has launched a new marketing campaign and website to offer a deeper understanding of Mevotech’s engineered designs and commitment to innovation and quality. The “Over-Built” campaign highlights Mevotech’s engineering expertise, proving the durability and strength of its full line of chassis parts.

Mevotech engineering begins with a full benchmarking of OE fit, form and function. Then, the Over-Built process activates, identifying application-specific improvements to maximize performance, durability and bay efficiency. These upgrades are the foundation of the Over-Built campaign.

“The North American chassis aftermarket is filled with a lot of misleading information regarding product quality and technology. It can sometimes be confusing for the customer to understand the real facts,” said Scott Stone, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Mevotech. “We are inviting you to check the facts and review our Over-Built information at mevotechfactchecker.com so you can draw your own conclusions. We stand behind our results, which are both factual and transparent.”

The company says the fact checker website reinforces Mevotech’s engineering expertise and releases relevant test results, proving the durability and strength of the company’s products. The fact-checker website also highlights Mevotech’s connection to the installer through LaborSaver efficiencies and Over-Built product enhancements.

