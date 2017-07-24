News/Matco Tools
Matco Offers Power Steering Pulley Set For Domestic Vehicles

The Matco Tools Master Power Steering Pulley Set (PSPS477) was designed to remove and install press-on type, belt-driven accessory pulleys found on most major domestic vehicle platforms.

For use on pulleys with grooved hub diameters of 1-1/8”, 1-1/4”, 1-5/16” and 1-3/8” for GM Quad 4, GM 3.1L and Ford 4.6L engines. The set includes the components necessary for pumps with the common 3/8”-16 threaded shaft.

It also removes/installs GM belt-driven vacuum pumps and pressed-on water pump pulleys on GM 4 and 6 cylinders.

