Matco Offers 3/8″ Locking Flex Ratchet Featuring 88 Ratchet Gear Teeth

The Matco Tools 3/8″ Drive 15″ eighty8 Tooth Locking Flex Ratchet — available in green and orange, No. BFR158LFGA and No. BFR158LFMA — features 88 ratchet gear teeth that produces a swing arc just over 4°, allowing faster work in the most compact spaces.

The 15″ length provides leverage for the toughest, most stubborn fasteners, while the ultra-low profile head permits access to the tightest jobs.

Additionally, the recessed shift lever prevents accidental shifting to improve job efficiency and the handle is ergonomically designed for a firm, non-slip grip with optimum conformability.

