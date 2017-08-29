News/Matco Tools
Matco Offers 12V Cordless Infinium Impact Driver Kit

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

The compact 12V Cordless Infinium Impact Driver Kit (MCL1214IDK) from Matco Tools is great for interior work, where size of the tool is important.

The unit provides up to 60 ft.-lbs. of torque with an ergonomic variable-speed trigger that provides precise control.

The kit features a 1/4″ hex opening that accepts impact-grade power bits, such as the 33-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set, (SAIP33), and the 42-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set, (SAIP42). Both bit sets are designed for the automotive technician and are made of a durable impact-grade material for excellent life in harsh applications.

