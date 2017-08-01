Mark Your Calendar: Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Sept. 9 At Richmond Raceway



The Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 at Richmond Raceway. Televised nationally by NBC Sports Network at 7:30 p.m. EST, the Federated 400 is NASCAR’s regular season finale.

“The Federated Auto Parts 400 weekend has turned into a fun business-building opportunity for Federated members and supplier partners,” said J.R. Bishop, director of motorsports and event marketing for Federated Auto Parts. “Most of our members use the Federated 400 as a chance to entertain customers as well as reward staff members. The vendor expo gives Federated suppliers the opportunity to interact with members and customers in a relaxed, enjoyable environment.”

The 2017 Federated Auto Parts 400 is the last chance for drivers to try to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs and will become part of NASCAR history as the regular season NASCAR champion will be crowned that night following the race. In addition, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his final, two-race appearance at Richmond when he competes in the Federated 400.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Virginia-based Federated Auto Parts for our fall Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sept. 9,” said Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier. “This year’s Federated Auto Parts 400 is bigger than ever as NASCAR will crown its regular season champion over Fan Appreciation Weekend ‘under the lights.’ Race fans will also get the opportunity to cheer on Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final regular season Cup race. We look forward to fans coming to Richmond to witness an historic evening of NASCAR action.”

To learn more about the exciting Federated 400, or to purchase tickets, visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223.