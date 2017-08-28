News/Management Success
Management Success To Host Marketing Webinar For Shop Owners

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

Management Success is excited to instruct Back-to School: Keep Your Business Rolling! webinar series. This 30-minute webinar will be held August 30, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. PST | 6:00 p.m. ET by Robert Spitz, VP of business development at Management Success and Nancy Knight, owner of Knight’s Automotive Repair in Ledgewood, NJ. Shop owners can expect to discover simple, cost-effective ways to get the most out of their cause marketing actions, the importance of social media and how to create campaigns for their local schools.

Registration for the webinar is now available and will be open until Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. PST.

To register for this free event, visit: info.managementsuccess.com/acton/fs/blocks/showLandingPage/a/20331/p/p-00cf/t/page/fm/0.

