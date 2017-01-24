News/Management Success
Management Success To Host 2017 Spring Convention in Championsgate, Florida

Brake and Front End Staff

Management Success will hold its Spring Convention March 24-26 at the Omni Orlando Resort in Championsgate, Florida. The event will kick-off with a welcome reception at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 24.

Across various nationwide venues, Management Success Conventions, which are held twice per year, are the meeting grounds for like-minded shop owners across the U.S. and Canada to exchange their solutions to shop success.

During this three-day weekend, attendees will participate in exclusive interactive workshops, panel discussions held by some of Management Success’s leading shop owners, and a special awards banquet and a themed dinner.

To find out more and register for Management Success’s 2017 Spring Convention, visit: http://info.managementsuccess.com/acton/form/20331/009c:d-0001/0/-/-/-/-/index.htm.

See highlights and video footage from Management Success’s 2016 Fall Convention: https:[email protected]/sets/72157674691433751/.

