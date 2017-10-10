News/Lumax
ago

Lumax Offers New Heavy-Duty Quick-Release Grease Coupler

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

OTC Introduces New Specialty Tools

Lumax Offers New Heavy-Duty Quick-Release Grease Coupler

ATEQ Video: How To Perform A Stationary Procedure With TPMS Tools

Walker Emissions Control Line Now Covers Nearly 21M Additional Repair Opportunities

MAS Industries Introduces 100 New Part Numbers

Steering Angle FAQs To Help Boost Your ABS & Stability Control Diagnostics

GearWrench Introduces New Brand Identity, Expanded Line Of Tools

Walker 'Fall Rewards' Promotion Offers Service Technicians $15 For Each Qualifying Emissions Control Product Installation

Lisle Offers Flexible Light Holder

Brake Parts Inc And Remy Raise $25,000 For The American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts

The exclusive patented design of Lumax’s heavy-duty quick release coupler allows it to firmly latch onto the grease fitting, enabling hands-free greasing. The heavy-duty quick release grease coupler locks on and creates a leak-proof seal.

The LX-1403 has a working pressure of 15,000 psi and burst pressure of 22,000 psi. It has hardened four-jaws to withstand high pressures without deformation. No spurts or splashes when disconnecting, offering a clean work environment at all times.


The integrated non-return valve enables the unit to be disconnected easily at high pressures. The compact: 2.9” length x 1.2” height is ideal for use in small, tight spaces. The LX-1403 has an integrated 1/8″ NPT connection.

Compatible with all sizes and forms of mounts, the LX-1403 fits all SAE and metric grease fittings. It makes it suitable for use on hand-, battery-powered or air-operated grease guns and bulk grease pumps.

The ergonomic thumb lever design makes for effortless coupling and uncoupling.

For more information, visit lumax.com.

Show Full Article