Lisle Offers GM Caster Camber Kit

The 14-1/2″ 21mm Wrench can be used from bottom side of vehicle to move hard-to-reach and often-rusty cams on 2007 and newer GM vehicles with coil spring front suspensions.

Included in Lisle Corp.’s Caster Camber Kit for GM (41340) is the company’s 14-1/2″ 21mm Wrench, which can be used from the bottom side of vehicle (instead of reaching through the wheel well, saving technician time) to move hard-to-reach and often rusty OEM cams on 2007 and newer GM vehicles with coil spring front suspensions.

The kit also includes a cam adjusting holding tool to adjust the upper control arm cams found on Chevy and GMC vehicles. The holding tool surrounds the entire perimeter of each cam to provide a no-slip work area when moving OEM cams.

Applications:

Cadillac RWD/4WD (2002 & newer)
Chevy/GMC RWD/4WD (1999 & newer)
1500 & HD Crew Cab, (1999-2010)
2500 & 3500 (2002 & newer)
Avalanche 1500 & 2500, (2004-2013)
Canyon & Colorado, (2003 & newer)
Express/Savana Van (2000 & newer)
Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, Yukon XL 2500
Hummer AWD: (2002-09)
H2, H3, & H3T: (2006-10)

Check out the video HERE.

