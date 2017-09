This Flexible Light Holder (70450) from Lisle Corp. features a strong industrial spring clamp that allows a light to be conveniently located.

A flexible 9″ gooseneck design provides bends over 90° and rotates 360° to aim light where it is needed.



It holds a variety of flashlights or trouble lights (from .625″ to 2″ diameter) with the two position, flexible finger design.

For more information, click HERE.