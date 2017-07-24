VIDEO: Key Fob TPMS Relearn Does Not Initiate

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
If you use a customer’s key fob to initiate a TPMS relearn and the relearn doesn’t start, you can use a dedicated TPMS tool to determine whether the issue is with the fob or the vehicle. Sponsored by Bartec.