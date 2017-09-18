Keep TPMS Kits Organized With JohnDow TPMS Smart Cart



JohnDow Dynamic has launched its latest innovative product for the automotive tire and service industry. Designed specifically for the storage of TPMS service kits, valves and tools, the TPMS Smart Cart (DY-TPMS45) is the smart way to keep TPMS kits easy to access, easy to find and easy to organize. This 58” tall cart is a heavy-duty steel design with a durable powder coat finish.



The standard TPMS Smart Cart consists of 45 tip-out storage bins and nine hanging storage bins mounted on a heavy-duty mobile cart. In addition, the cart’s storage capacity can be expanded using a combination of nine individual components consisting of three flip out bins, three hanging bins and horizontal rails.



“Over the last few years, we have moved into the TPMS business in a big way,” said Robert Christy, JDI vice president of sales & marketing. “The Smart Cart is a natural product for us and fits perfectly into our continuing objective of developing products that make it easier and more productive for the service technician.”

Other important features are:

3” locking casters

Compact design measures 38”W x 23”D x 58”H

Hanging bin rack features two-sided slotted uprights doubling the storage capacity

Tip-out bins are made from tough ABS plastic

Spill proof design keeps drawers from popping open while moving

Design includes an integrated handle, label holder and a transparent window

Storage Side One is designed for TPMS Service Kits with three different tip-out bin sizes to match service kit popularity and maximize the storage area. These bins can easily be moved and expanded to accommodate new parts and each bin is clearly labeled with the service kit part number. Storage Side Two is designed for traditional tire valves with storage bins provided in three sizes to accommodate the most popular rubber tire valve sizes. It can also be used for additional service kits or other wheel service supplies.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

For more information on the TPMS Smart Cart and other JohnDow products, go to johndow.com or dynamicTPMS.com or call 800-433-0708.