JohnDow Dynamic Introduces The TPMS Smart Cart



JohnDow Dynamic has launched its latest product for the automotive tire and service industry. Designed specifically for the storage of TPMS service kits, valves and tools, the company says the TPMS Smart Cart (DY-TPMS45) is a smart way to keep TPMS kits easy to access, easy to find and easy to organize. This 58-inch tall cart is a heavy-duty steel design with a durable powder coat finish.

The standard TPMS Smart Cart consists of 45 tip-out storage bins and nine hanging storage bins mounted on a heavy-duty mobile cart. In addition, the cart’s storage capacity can be expanded using a combination of nine individual components consisting of three flip out bins, three hanging bins and horizontal rails.

Robert Christy, JohnDow Industries vice president of sales and marketing, said, “Over the past few years, we have moved into the TPMS business in a big way. The Smart Cart is a natural product for us and fits perfectly into our continuing objective of developing products that make it easier and more productive for the service technician. We are very excited about the potential of the TPMS Smart Cart.”

Other features are:

3-inch locking casters

Compact design measures 38-inch W x 23-inch D x 58-inch H

Hanging bin rack features two-sided slotted uprights doubling the storage capacity

Tip-out bins are made from tough ABS plastic

Spill-proof design keeps drawers from popping open while moving

Design includes an integrated handle, label holder and a transparent window