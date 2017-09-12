John Bean Introduces V-Series Of Wheel Alignment Systems



The new John Bean V-Series of wheel alignment systems are designed to help shops reduce alignment times while, at the same time, increase accuracy. With six options to choose from, the John Bean V-Series has the right system to align with any shop environment.

“John Bean V-Series aligners offer a wide array of options that fit the needs of any shop, whether they perform one alignment a day or one an hour,” said Adam Brown, product manager for John Bean. “V-Series aligners provide the smallest, lightest-weight targets and wheel clamps that we have ever offered, plus a much simpler, intuitive operation. The V-Series will help shops accurately perform more alignment jobs more quickly, increasing shop efficiency, productivity and profitability.”

The John Bean V-Series of Wheel Alignment System includes:

V3400 – The ultimate in mobility, precision and ease-of-use for the unbeatable accuracy that high-volume alignment shops and OEM dealerships require.

V3300 – Provides fast and precise alignments and its innovative notification system gives the user beneficial data that helps prevent mistakes.

V2400 – One of the most advanced alignment systems available, the V2400 combines OEM features, precision accuracy and user-friendly features with a conventional imaging aligner design.

V2300 – Advanced technology in the smallest and lightweight XD target system ever offered by John Bean improves productivity for high-volume shops.

V2200 – An intuitive interface, easy-to-use software and customizable workflows for advanced alignment service without the need for specialized techs.

V1200 – Installation, measurement, maintenance and service made easy with a compact design that functions in shorter bay lengths with less space required in front of the lift.

V3450 – The portable, lightweight V3450 enables the user to run a quick check in under a minute inside the shop or on the service drive. Features AC400 wheel clamps that attach with a single fast-action adjustment knob and only make contact with the tire, eliminating the worry of damaging the rims.

To learn more about John Bean V-Series of Wheel Alignment Systems and other wheel service products, call 877-482-4866 or visit johnbean.com.