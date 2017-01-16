JASPER Offers G56 And NSG370 Standard Transmissions



Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the release of additional stock numbers to its remanufactured transmission product line.

JASPER has available the following standard transmissions:

Mercedes Benz G56 six-speed

Years: 2005-2015

Applications: RAM 2500-5500

Chrysler NSG370 six-speed

Years: 2005-2006

Applications: Jeep Wrangler

Each of these standard transmissions is covered by a 3-year/100,000-mile nationwide transferable parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on its website, or upon request.

For more information on the remanufactured products of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, call 800-827-7455 or visit www.jasperengines.com.