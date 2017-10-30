News
ago

Arnott Introduces New OES Air Suspension Compressor For 2004-’14 Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Arnott Introduces New OES Air Suspension Compressor For 2004-'14 Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced a new AMK OES Air Suspension Compressor for the 2004-â€˜14 Mercedes-Benz V-Class (W639 Chassis). Available exclusively from Arnott, P-2800 is designed to directly replace the OE compressor.

The compressor, which retails for $599 and is backed by Arnottâ€™s limited lifetime warranty, performs flawlessly under all circumstances including full vehicle loads and trailer towing, the company says.

P-2800 replaces OE part numbers:

Â· 6393200204
Â· 6393200404

The compressor is epoxy-coated to prevent corrosion and includes a dryer. The company says installation is quick and easy, plus a detailed installation manual is available for download.

Arnott says the featured new aftermarket air struts for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and CL-Class are high-quality, cost-effective solutions for Mercedes-Benz owners concerned about failing OE air suspension parts leaving them with expensive and recurring maintenance problems. To see Arnottâ€™s array of additional new and remanufactured aftermarket replacement parts for the Mercedes-Benz click here.

