Ingersoll Rand Offers Versatility And Adaptability With Cordless Combo Kits

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

Ingersoll Rand has released the IQV20 combo kits to provide technicians with versatility.

The kits include the IQV20 W5132, a 3/8” cordless wrench with 550 ft.-lbs. of torque and 365 ft.-lbs. of max reverse torque.

The IQV20 Series Combo Kits offer a one-stop-shop for technicians by providing several tools in one kit and 20-volt battery platforms. The IQV20-2062 Combo Kit includes the W5132 3/8” Impactool, W7150 1/2” Impactool, two batteries, one universal charger and a tool bag.

The IQV20-3022 Combo Kit includes the W5132 3/8” Impactool, W7150 1/2” Impactool, two batteries, task light, universal charger and a tool bag.

For more information about the IQV20 Combo Tool Kits, visit http://www.ingersollrandproducts.com.

