Hunter Releases Next-Generation WinAlign Consoles

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

Hunter introduces the next generation of WinAlign consoles, WA500 and WA600. The new consoles feature Hunter’s new HW2 PC running Windows 10 and WinAlign 15.1 software.

The HawkEye Elite aligner uses four precision cameras to measure the orientation of targets mounted to each wheel.

The HawkEye Elite wheel alignment system takes just 90 seconds to chock wheels and raise the lift to work height, mount targets and set air pressure, roll forward to compensate sensors, scan VIN numbers and print vehicle results automatically.

