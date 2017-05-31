News/Hunter Engineering Company
Hunter Offers TCX625 Plus HD Tire Changer

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

Hunter’s TCX625 Plus HD combines compact size with a unique mount/demount roller mechanism to provide high performance servicing of heavy-duty, over-the-road truck assemblies and includes several popular accessories. Ramps reduce operator effort and the TCX625 Plus HD is ideal for wide based and specialty assemblies.

The TCX625’s pedal-controlled inner roller saves the operator time and effort, bringing service times that are comparable to manual methods, but are much safer, says the company. An enhanced lever also improves traction when mounting the outer bead.

Learn more about the TCX625 Plus HD online or click here to see it in action.

For additional information, visit hunter.com.

