Hunter’s AutoComp Elite Earns Approval From Several OEs



Hunter’s AutoComp Elite brake lathe has been approved by several OEs including Acura, BMW/Mini, Fiat Chrysler Automobile, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

The AutoComp Elite brake lathe features patent pending automatic compensation technology. The system directly determines the position of the internal plates to maximize speed and accuracy without operator intervention. The result is the fastest, highest quality brake job possible, says the company. The new 7″ touchscreen provides a user-friendly interface that allows technicians to quickly look up required adaptors, operate the lathe including changing cutting direction and speed, and view instructional videos. AutoComp Elite also includes patented Anti-Chatter Technology (ACT) which eliminates the buildup of vibration (chatter) that can occur when machining rotors at a fixed speed.

Hunter Product Manager, Greg Meyer noted, “The speed and ease of resurfacing rotors with the new AutoComp Elite will allow service facilities to provide the highest quality brake service to their customers.”

