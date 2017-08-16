Hunter Releases New Quick Tread Console For Automatic Inspection Technology



Hunter’s Quick Tread inspection technology automatically measures tire tread depth and captures vehicle identification in seconds as motorists drive into the service lane. The new, compact console provides a clean installation virtually anywhere in or nearby the service drive thereby saving valuable space.

The Quick Tread console includes everything needed to run a fully automatic inspection lane and can be connected to a network printer at the service desk to provide customers inspection result printouts. The Quick Tread system can also be integrated with multi-point inspection providers to supply digital inspection reports and tires offers to customers.



Approximately 25% of all customer tires are in need of immediate replacement or will need to be replaced soon. By auditing every vehicle and presenting timely, informative tire offers, shops are able to dramatically increasing customer tire sales. Studies show 78% of consumers maintain their vehicle where they purchase tires.

For additional information, visit hunter.com or contact your local Hunter representative at hunter.com/demos.