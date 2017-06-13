News/Hunter Engineering Co.
Hunter Introduces Quick ID Vehicle Identification Technology

Technicians can accelerate Hunter vehicle inspections with Quick ID. The new technology automates vehicle identification, saving valuable time and labor.

Quick ID instantly identifies the vehicle’s information including license plate, vehicle identification number (VIN), year, make model and alignment specifications.


This feature fully automates Quick Tread, providing a nonstop inspection process and eliminating the need for a technician in the lane. Using VIN or license information, Quick Check and Quick Tread results can also be fully integrated with the dealership’s service lane software to greatly enhance service department revenue. Current Quick Check and Quick Tread units can be easily upgraded with Quick ID technology with WinAlign 15.0 software.

