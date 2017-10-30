Hunter Engineering Showcases New And Enhanced Products At SEMA 2017



Hunter Engineering is pleased to present a booth showcasing 20 new and enhanced product offerings at SEMA 2017 in Las Vegas, NV, from October 31- November 3, 2017.

Anyone attending SEMA can stop by to see the newest Hunter technology and to learn more about Hunter’s products for exceptional undercar service in South Hall Booth #41029. International customers look for our WE EXPORT sign.

Hunter will have staff representing Hunter’s International Division which exports to over 90 countries around the world and Hunter equipment software is capable of operating in over 40 languages.

While visiting Hunter’s booth at SEMA, visitors can upload a photo or video of their favorite Hunter equipment to Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or Twitter.

Follow Hunter and post at SEMA 2017 using #HunterAtSEMA. Also visit hunter.com/sema for the latest news and updates from the show.

For more information, contact Madeline Triplett, advertising manager, at (314) 716-0467, or visit hunter.com.