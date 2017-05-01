Hunter Engineering Offers Compact Inspection Lane Footprint Option



The Quick Check inspection lane and Quick Tread drive-over tread depth system from Hunter Engineering Company now feature a 25% smaller footprint option.

Now customers with tighter space requirements in their service drives can perform Quick Check and Quick Tread inspections.

The compressed footprint also provides a simple, clean installation for Quick Check and Quick Tread.

The Quick Check inspection system identifies needed service opportunities in less than two minutes.

This system checks wheel alignment, tire tread depth, tire inflation, battery health, diagnostic codes and braking balance.

Quick Tread automatically measures the tread depth of each tire in seconds.

Results are presented in an easy-to-read printout or digital report.