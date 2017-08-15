Brakes/abs modulator
ago

Honda Accord With ABS Codes

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

5 Sizes Available For Homak RS Pro Tool Storage

Hunter Releases New Quick Tread Console For Automatic Inspection Technology

Failed Brake Booster Seal Causes Master Cylinder Leak

GM: Trailer Wiring Damages Body Control Module

Honda Accord With ABS Codes

2009-2015 Toyota Venza Brake Job

Lisle Offers GM Caster Camber Kit

Raybestos, Schwartz Performance To Restore '53 Chevy Pickup

Hunter Engineering Offers Online Self-Study Program

Matco Offers Power Steering Pulley Set For Domestic Vehicles

abs-modulator-featured

Models: 1998-’04 Honda Accord

Condition: ABS light on and Code 51 Motor Lock or 53 Motor Stuck On have been set.

Repair Procedure: Code 51 Motor Lock or 53 Motor Stuck On may be set due to a poor ground. When diagnosing any electrical component, always check for the proper source voltage and a good ground.

This system will set the above codes when there is high resistance to the ground. Following the diagnostic tree in this case will have you replace the ABS modulator, when in most cases it can be repaired by cleaning the ground G203.

After cleaning and restoring the G203 ground, clear the codes and drive the vehicle above 12 mph. If the ABS light comes on and the codes are reset, change the ABS modulator.

Courtesy of Raybestos.

Show Full Article