Honda Accord With ABS Codes

Models: 1998-’04 Honda Accord

Condition: ABS light on and Code 51 Motor Lock or 53 Motor Stuck On have been set.

Repair Procedure: Code 51 Motor Lock or 53 Motor Stuck On may be set due to a poor ground. When diagnosing any electrical component, always check for the proper source voltage and a good ground.

This system will set the above codes when there is high resistance to the ground. Following the diagnostic tree in this case will have you replace the ABS modulator, when in most cases it can be repaired by cleaning the ground G203.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

After cleaning and restoring the G203 ground, clear the codes and drive the vehicle above 12 mph. If the ABS light comes on and the codes are reset, change the ABS modulator.

Courtesy of Raybestos.