Hofmann Introduces Complete Line Of Video Wheel Balancers

No matter the size of the shop or the number of wheel balancing jobs performed, Hofmann has the right video wheel balancer to help any repair facility improve performance and productivity, says the company.

“Hofmann video wheel balancers are second to none when it comes to accuracy, efficiency and reliability so shops can increase throughput and see a fast return on their investment,” said Adam Brown, product manager for Hofmann. “These innovative wheel balancers provide accurate results and are easy to use, allowing service providers to perform more jobs quickly and effortlessly.”

The complete line of Hofmann geodyna video wheel balancers includes:

7200S – Ideal for all shops, the Hofmann geodyna 7200S high performance wheel balancing system is fast and accurate. The small footprint complimented by the video display provides high-end features in a compact design.

7400L – Designed to satisfy high-throughput customers, the Hofmann geodyna 7400L wheel balancing system features patented innovation for immediate, precise results. It includes a 19″ monitor that provides step-by-step video instructions.

7600L – Offering maximum speed and reliability, the Hofmann geodyna 7600L wheel balancer is designed specifically for high-volume tire shops. Ideal for cars and light trucks, the 7600L is feature-packed, including a touchscreen user interface.

7600P – With advanced technology for unparalleled performance, the Hofmann geodyna 7600P is perfect for high-volume shops and features the inventive power clamp electromechanical clamping system, touchscreen user interface and video display.

Customers can learn more about the new Hofmann geodyna Wheel Balancing Systems and other Hofmann wheel service products by calling 800-251-4500 or visiting hofmann-usa.com.