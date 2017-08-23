Hofmann Offers geoliner 320 Portable Imaging Wheel Aligner



The new Hofmann geoliner 320 Portable Imaging Wheel Aligner’s new design enables a high-quality alignment system to be added in bays that previously couldn’t accommodate conventional imaging alignment systems.

“Simple to use and movable so it can go anywhere in the shop, the new Hofmann geoliner 320 is an asset for shops expanding their aligner business,” said Adam Brown, product manager for Hofmann. “Because of its compact size and robust design, the Hofmann 320 conducts high-quality imaging alignments in shorter bays, making it unlike anything else available on the market today.”

The new Hofmann geoliner 320 Portable Imaging Wheel Aligner has many valuable features that make alignments easy in many areas, including:

Easy Implementation – The new Hofmann geoliner 320 enables shops to easily add premium alignment capability to their service repertoire. This new design enables a high-quality alignment system to be added in bays that previously couldn’t accommodate conventional imaging alignment systems.

Easy Installation – Installing the new Hofmann geoliner 320 Wheel Aligner is simple as it has no moving parts and requires a minimal footprint for usage.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

Easy Measurement – Rolling run-out compensation means no more hassles as the geoliner 320 user can just mount and roll to measure. There is no lifting, head-charging, head-leveling or adaptors with the Hofmann geoliner 320 Wheel Aligner. All the service technician needs to do is place the 320 on the lift and it is ready to align.

Easy Interface – The next-generation software on the Hofmann geoliner 320 is easy to learn and use. This enhanced aligner software features a notification system that provides critical information without slowing down the alignment process and an adaptive user interface that delivers instant access to productivity tools and assistance whenever required.

Easy Service – Maintenance and service of the Hofmann geoliner 320 Wheel Aligner is simple as the 320 is repairable on-site and automatic software and specification updates can be made remotely.

Customers can learn more about the new Hofmann geoliner 320 Portable Imaging Wheel Aligner and other Hofmann wheel service products by calling 800-251-4500 or visiting hofmann-equipment.com.