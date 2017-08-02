Hofmann Celebrates 85 Years Of Innovation

Hofmann is celebrating 85 years in business. From wheel balancers and aligners to tire changers, lathes and lifts, Hofmann wheel service products are defined by patented technology and unmatched precision, the company says.

“Built on a strong foundation of expert engineering and quality manufacturing, Hofmann has been providing automotive repair facilities with cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features for 85 years,” said Jeff Szuba, vice president of sales for Hofmann. “That kind of longevity is a testament to our customers who recognize that Hofmann stands alone when it comes to wheel service products that improve productivity, enhance performance and increase the bottom line.

“Hofmann has had a long commitment to its customers in the United States with ongoing manufacturing of Hofmann products at our newly renovated plant in Conway, Arkansas,” continued Szuba. “With over 350 factory-trained professionals, our service and support team is second-to-none and our sales staff works closely with our customers to ensure their continued success long after they have purchased equipment from Hofmann.”

The Hofmann product line of automotive undercar service equipment solutions includes:

geoliner Wheel Alignment Systems – Each of the geoliner series of wheel alignment systems offers customers the best combination of technology, accuracy and operator-friendly features available in the marketplace today.

– Each of the geoliner series of wheel alignment systems offers customers the best combination of technology, accuracy and operator-friendly features available in the marketplace today. monty Tire Changing Systems – The monty series of high-performance tire changers features the industry’s most advanced capabilities to service a wide variety of wheel and tire assemblies.

– The monty series of high-performance tire changers features the industry’s most advanced capabilities to service a wide variety of wheel and tire assemblies. geodyna Wheel Balancing Systems– All of the geodyna wheel balancers feature the most technologically advanced vibratory unit on the market, letting customers choose the exact level of functionality and automation they need without sacrificing accuracy.

Hofmann also offers its customers a comprehensive line of two-post automotive lifts, four-post alignment lifts and scissor alignment lifts, as well as a line of brake lathes for high volume and general repair shops.

Customers can learn more about Hofmann wheel service products by calling 800-251-4500 or visiting hofmann-equipment.com/en/.