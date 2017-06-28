HELLA Pagid Brake Systems Offers OE Composite Disc Brake Rotors



HELLA Pagid Brake Systems, one of the leading quality brake systems suppliers, now offers their innovative composite disc brake rotors for European applications. These advanced, two-piece brake discs feature an aluminum hat and a high carbon friction ring, which are bonded together by rivets. The use of aluminum delivers a weight savings of 15-20 percent and reduces the unsprung mass of the brake system. The resulting assembly not only improves driving properties, but also helps contribute to a reduction in fuel consumption, said the company.

HELLA Pagid composite brake rotors are designed to match perfectly with HELLA Pagid Brake System brake pads and deliver maximum performance in terms of safety, comfort and service life. Every HELLA Pagid composite brake rotor is manufactured in accordance with strict OE tolerances.

More information about HELLA Pagid Brake System pads, rotors, wear sensors, and “where to buy” can be found at highcarbonrotors.com. HELLA Pagid Brake System parts application data is available from the HELLA Pagid BrakeGuide at: brakeguide.com. The BrakeGuide can be viewed as an online catalog and conveniently downloaded as an app on both iOS and Android mobile devices.