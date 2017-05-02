News/Grey Pneumatic
ago

Grey Pneumatic Offers Universal Impact Socket Sets

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Consumers Who Share Recent Auto-Related 'Fail' Could Win Up To $500 In #PartsMatter Monthly Sweepstakes

Grey Pneumatic Offers Universal Impact Socket Sets

UCX Calipers Adds 142 New SKUs

Tenneco Expands Monroe Quick-Strut, OESpectrum Product Lines

Hunter Engineering Offers Compact Inspection Lane Footprint Option

VIDEO: Three Tips For Driveshaft Service

VIDEO: Faulty Tire Gauge Causes TPMS Relearn Troubles

VIDEO: The Difference Between TPMS Relearns

Corrosion Issues With Fuel Filler Necks

VIDEO: Transmission Fluids In Modern Vehicles


Grey Pneumatic now offers a 12-piece 1/4″ Drive Metric Deep Universal Impact Socket Set (9712UMD).

This new set contains 6 point sizes 5mm to 15mm.

Grey Pneumatic also offers a 12-piece 1/4″ Drive Metric Magnetic Universal Impact Socket Set (9712UMG), which contains 6 point sizes 5mm to 15mm with powerful magnets that will securely hold any fastener.


Both feature the Surface Drive design with a hex opening that allows for quick engagement of a fastener. And, both sets are packaged in a blow-molded case for easy and secure storage.

Click HERE for more information.

Show Full Article