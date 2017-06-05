General Tire Renews ‘Best In The Desert’ Partnership

General Tire has renewed its partnership with the Best in the Desert (BITD) off-road racing series in a multi-year agreement. General Tire originally partnered with BITD back in 2009 and will continue its role as “The Official Tire” of the series and title sponsor of the crown jewel race event, “Vegas to Reno,” held every August.

“We’ve been an active partner with BITD since 2009 and it has been very beneficial to our General Tire brand. We have built many valuable relationships with racers, sponsors and the management team behind BITD,” said Travis Roffler, marketing director for General Tire. “We were extremely saddened to lose Casey Folks earlier in the year but are excited to see the enthusiasm that Daryl and Bryan Folks and their entire team have for honoring their father by moving forward and keeping his vision alive. We are happy to continue in being a part of that.”

“Best in the Desert is elated to have General Tire continue their multi-year sponsorship with us. General is a great partner for our five major races throughout the year and their entitlement for our Vegas to Reno event has become iconic,” added Donald Jackson, operations manager of Best in the Desert.