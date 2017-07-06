News
GearWrench Introduces X-Core Pinless Impact Universal Joints

GearWrench has announced its new X-CORE PINLESS Impact Universal Joints. The pinless socket design offers exceptional strength, durability and value, says the company.

The exclusive X-CORE PINLESS four-lug ball-and-socket design provides increased durability, speed and strength, allowing automotive technicians to quickly remove stubborn fasteners, even in the most cramped spaces. The design provides smoother operation for longer life and allows a 30° off-center operating angle for superior access in tight spots.

The new X-CORE PINLESS impact universal joints all feature:

  • Chrome Molybdenum Construction
  • Hard Stamped Size Markings
  • Ball-Detent Socket Retention
  • Corrosion Resistant Black-Oxide Coating
  • Turned up socket base for easy grip when changing

“Our new X-CORE PINLESS impact universal joints represent the ultimate in strength and durability,” says James Stewart, senior product manager. “The life of these tools is exceptional and the greater operating angle will get end users out of trouble time and time again.”

Cat. No. 84180 – X-Core Pinless 1/4″ Drive Impact Universal Joint

Cat. No. 84440 – X-Core Pinless 3/8″ Drive Impact Universal Joint

Cat. No. 84715 – X-Core Pinless 1/2″ Drive Impact Universal Joint

Cat. No. 84960 – X-Core Pinless 3-Piece Impact Universal Joint Set (1/4″, 3/8″, and 1/2″ Drive Sizes) in vacuum formed storage tray

All X-CORE PINLESS Impact Universal Joints meet or exceed ASME strength requirements. They are available individually or in a three-piece set.

