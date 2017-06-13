News
Gabriel Announces New Online Store

Gabriel Announces New Online Store

Gabriel (Ride Control, LLC) announces they have opened a new online store to sell their brand name merchandise. Customers can now purchase apparel and specialty items with the Gabriel logo from the Gabriel shop.

Some of the most popular items from the Gabriel online store are the wearables such as cotton t-shirts, with the original Gabriel logo, and also Gabriel baseball hats. Customers can also purchase items like drinkware, flashlights, and novelty bar stools. The store even has neon clocks available for purchase with the iconic HiJackers bunny emblem, and plans to add more items soon in conjunction with the HiJacker brand’s 50th birthday celebration this year.

Follow The Original Gabriel on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to stay up to date on new merchandise, product news and industry news.

To purchase Gabriel merchandise, visit shop.gabriel.com. New items will be added soon so check back frequently.

