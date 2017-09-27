Free Tech Series Training Offered By Timken

For automotive technicians and distributors, there’s nothing more valuable than practical, professional information that can be used every day. The Timken Co. says it’s trying to make it easy and free for professionals to gain the knowledge that can drive customers’ confidence in their businesses.

More than 16,000 people from more than 50 countries have trained using the Timken Tech Series. And while stronger bearings can move the world, Timken says it knows that stronger skills can move mechanical techs ahead in their careers.

“The program has been a great addition to our curriculum,” said Randy Fulkerson, 30-year auto industry veteran and instructor at Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown, New York. “Students are able to build on their classroom learning and even receive a certificate of completion for their professional portfolio.”

Created by certified technicians and Timken engineers, Tech Series focuses on light and commercial vehicle product training. Light vehicle courses cover hubs, lubricants, needle bearings, seals, tapered bearings, cylindrical bearings and ball bearings. Commercial vehicle courses cover tapered bearings, seals, lubricants and driveline center supportbearings.

All training sections encompass basic product overviews, removal and/or installation procedures, troubleshooting, FAQs, part nomenclature and a glossary of terms.

The program also makes use of:

Easy-to-understand, multimedia resources (learning enhanced by videos, illustrations and other tools)

Tests at the end of each section to assess the student’s comprehension

Immediate validation upon successfully completing a course (students can print a certificate to provide to a supervisor or potential employer)

Companies interested in getting ahead of the curve can talk more with Timken about top-notch training at the upcoming AAPEX show. More than 158,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from nearly 140 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX (Oct. 31-Nov. 2).

The Timken Tech Series can be found online at timken.com/techseries. At AAPEX 2017, The Timken Co. can be found at booth No. 3018.