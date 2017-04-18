Ford’s New Omnicraft Brand Is Now On Shelves

With Omnicraft parts now on dealer shelves across the U.S., the first new replacement parts brand launched by Ford Motor Co. in 50 years is ready to help dealers grow their business and provide an improved customer experience through competitive pricing, quality and convenience.

“Our dealers are already feeling the impact of the new Omnicraft brand,” said Frederiek Toney, president, Global Ford Customer Service Division. “And I am certain the customer response will be equally positive. Now, owners of non-Ford vehicles have access to quality parts at a competitive price, backed by Ford.”

For the launch, Ford focused on developing the most commonly requested parts at a competitive price. Initial offerings include oil filters, brake pads and rotors, brake calipers, loaded struts, and starters and alternators. For the next phase, the Omnicraft team is focusing on engine and cabin air filters, brake master cylinders and wheel hub assemblies.

“Omnicraft has had a significant business impact in all areas of our fixed operations,” said Todd Benner, owner of Selinsgrove Ford in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. “First, our Quick Lane department has become more efficient by having competitive make parts in stock. Our clients benefit through quicker maintenance and trust us to fix all of their vehicles – not just Fords. The dealership benefits through larger margins. The same can be said for our pre-owned department. Omnicraft allows our technicians to stay on the job and not tie up lifts.”

Benner’s team also has reached out to independent shops and says it sees opportunities for additional parts growth supplying to these facilities.

“Omnicraft is a game changer. It’s a newfound profit center we’ve never had before,” said Benner.

Today, Omnicraft parts are available at Ford and Lincoln dealerships and will roll out to Ford Authorized Distributors in April 2017.