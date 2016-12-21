FORD: 9.75 Traction-Lok Rear Axle Chatter Or Shudder On Slow Turns When Cold
Condition: Some F-150s equipped with a 9.75 Traction-Lok rear axle assembly may exhibit a shudder, chatter and/or vibration during slow, tight turns. This concern may be more noticeable after cold startup and less noticeable once the rear axle fluid warms up.
Vehicles: 2009-’12 F-150 built before March 5, 2012.
Remedy: Install a new vent tube and differential clutch pack. Make sure the vehicle is equipped with the original equipment 9.75 Traction-Lok rear axle assembly before making repairs.
1. Install the axle vent service kit EL3Z-4A058-A. Refer to the instruction sheet included in the parts kit.
2. Install the Traction-Lok rear axle clutch pack replacement kit 9L3Z-4947-D. Refer to the instruction sheet included in the parts kit.
Courtesy of ALLDATA.
Brake and Front End Staff
Latest posts by Brake and Front End Staff (see all)
- FORD: 9.75 Traction-Lok Rear Axle Chatter Or Shudder On Slow Turns When Cold - Dec 21, 2016
- Federated ‘Toys For Tots’ Campaign Kicks Into High Gear - Dec 21, 2016
- NASCAR Returns To Memphis International Raceway In 2017 - Dec 21, 2016