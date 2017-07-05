Original Video/Rotors
ago

VIDEO: Measuring Flange Runout: Two Lug Nuts, Or Five?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Measuring Flange Runout: Two Lug Nuts, Or Five?

VIDEO: Key Fob-Based TPMS Relearns

Brake Pad Smells And Comebacks

Alignment Angles Provide First-Hand Clues

Steering Angle Frequently Asked Questions

Brake Pad Smells And Comebacks

Ford Mustang 2005-2014 Brake Job

Steering Angle Frequently Asked Questions

TPMS Procedures On Domestic Vehicles

Alignment Angles Provide First-Hand Clues

Andrew Markel explains best practices for new brake rotor installation by checking flange runout with a certain amount of lug nuts attached and torqued. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.

Show Full Article