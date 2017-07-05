VIDEO: Measuring Flange Runout: Two Lug Nuts, Or Five?
Andrew Markel explains best practices for new brake rotor installation by checking flange runout with a certain amount of lug nuts attached and torqued. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
