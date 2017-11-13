News/Federal-Mogul Motorparts
ago

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Expands Gear Store With More Merchandise From Its Leading Brands

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

AAPEX 2017 Keynote Session Panelists Discuss Future Of The Shop

BASF Celebrates 400M Catalytic Converters

Arnott Introduces New Rear Air Spring For The 2011-'16 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Expands Gear Store With More Merchandise From Its Leading Brands

Big Machine Records Partners With Advance Auto Parts For The Courtney Force Funny Car At Auto Club NHRA Finals

Federated Facebook Contest Features 1965 Shelby Cobra Diecast

Tech Tip: Land Rover Squeal From High-Performance Brake System

Screaming Sculls And New Colors On New Monster 4-Drawer Carts

AGS Introduces EZ-FIT, Application-Specific Brake Line Kits

Hunter Road Force Elite Balancer Update 4.0 Released


Building upon the successful launch of the Champion Motorsports Collection at BuyFMGear.com, Federal-Mogul Motorparts has recently expanded its merchandise offerings to include more of its popular brands. Men’s and women’s apparel, hats, drinkware and accessories for home and garage are now available from MOOG, Fel-Pro and Wagner. In addition, there is free shipping for orders over $50 (see website for exclusions and details).

“We know that our brands inspire a great deal of loyalty from DIYers and technicians, so we wanted to give them the chance to show off their brand allegiance by integrating these items into their daily lives,” said Jessica Wynn, global director, digital marketing and strategy, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “Our brands carry a long, rich history behind their nameplates, and we are excited to be able to share these products with our customers.”

To purchase merchandise from MOOG, Fel-Pro and Wagner, or to check out the Champion Motorsports Collection, visit BuyFMGear.com.

Show Full Article