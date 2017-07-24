Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Abex Brand Expands Air Disc Brake Program For Commercial Vehicles

Abex, one of Federal-Mogul Motorparts‘ leading commercial vehicle (CV) brands, recently expanded its series of air disc brake products for popular CV braking applications. Abex ADBHD1369, a popular North American air disc brake application, is now produced at Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ ISO/TS 16949:2009-certified manufacturing facility in Glasgow, Kentucky.

Abex ADBHD1369 is equipped with OE-style green coat stripes, which the company says provide consistent performance both out of the box and throughout the life of the pad. This green coat is a proprietary, engineered material that is applied to the friction surface to aid the initial effectiveness of the brake friction material. In addition, these pads also come with a mechanical retention system that supports the friction material from shearing from the back plate.

Abex ADBHD1369 also comes with a complete installation hardware kit and meets global ISO performance and wear standards. It also conforms to 2025 copper-free requirements of less than 0.05 percent by weight, with no copper added to the formulation.

In addition to these features, ABEX ADBHD1369 also comes complete with new, reengineered packaging that was constructed to offer better protection to the product, which could reduce damage often incurred during shipping.

“As more fleets begin to purchase air disc brakes, we have seen an increased demand for our products, namely Abex ADBHD1369,” said Bill Nunnery, vice president, Commercial Vehicles and Business Development, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “In addition to being manufactured in the U.S. at our Glasgow facility, which has the highest level of quality certification available to friction manufacturers, these brakes also feature an OE-quality formulation for enhanced stopping power with extended disc pad and rotor life.”

To learn more about the Abex brand and for more information on its air disc brakes, visit FMheavydutyparts.com or contact your local Federal-Mogul Motorparts representative.