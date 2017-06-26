Enter To Win A Free Federated Cobra Kit Car T-Shirt



Federated T-Shirt Tuesdays are back and five lucky winners will be announced on Facebook every Tuesday. Each will win a free limited edition Federated XL Cobra Kit Car t-shirt.

“To showcase our exclusive Federated Cobra Kit Car that will be built on an upcoming episode of ‘Two Guys Garage,’ we thought it would be fun to kick things off with something special for our followers on Facebook,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts.

“We’ve given away some really sharp t-shirts in the past, but this year’s is one of the coolest around. Make sure you don’t get snake bitten … follow Federated on Facebook and enter for your chance to win by clicking on the T-Shirt Tuesdays tab.”

Each Tuesday through Aug. 29, Federated will announce five winners of limited edition Federated XL t-shirts on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages.

To be eligible, visit Federated on Facebook from a PC or web browser on a mobile device, not the app and click on the T-Shirt Tuesdays contest tab to enter. Federated fans can get extra entries by sharing the contest with their friends.