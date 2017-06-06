E-ZOIL Environmentally Friendly Hand Cleaner And Shop Wipes For Technicians



E-ZOIL has introduced Hardy Hands, a new hand cleaner for professional technicians. Utilizing a high-performance formula with natural ingredients, Hardy Hands contains walnut shell scrubbers to quickly eliminate dirt and grime. The product contains six different lotions that leave hands soft and clean with a fresh citrus aroma.

“Most hand cleaners on the market utilize solvents to remove dirt and grime,” said E-ZOIL vice president Christopher Miller. “We formulated Hardy Hands from natural ingredients to be environmentally friendly. Technicians will notice right away that their hands feel different because there is no greasy residue left behind.”

Miller points out that Hardy Hands can save repair shops money because the product’s highly concentrated formula can result in a 75% reduction in usage.

E-ZOIL has also introduced, Hardy Wipes, a combined hand, tool and surface towel. The companion product utilizes the same high-performance formula in Hardy Hands to remove dirt, grime, grease, oil, tar and many other soils. The two-sided towel has an abrasive side to cut through soils and the smooth side is designed to wipe surfaces clean.

Hardy Hands is available from authorized E-ZOIL distributors in 3- and 18-oz. bottles and an 85-oz. jug. A dispenser for the jug is also available that is ideal for shop environments. Hardy Wipes are 9” x 12” and available in a 70-count container.

For more information on E-ZOIL, phone 716-213-0106 or visit ezoil.com.