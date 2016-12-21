AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Fuel Trims And AFR Sensors

Fuel trims are a difficult topic to cover in a matter of a few pages. But this summer, an old friend and former teaching partner arrived at our local car show with the check engine light illuminated on his 2004 Holden Monaro, which was imported from...

Preventive Maintenance Profits: Preferred Automotive, Jenkintown, PA

With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...

Toyota Charging System Diagnostics

According to my experience, I estimate that replacing the alternator solves 95% of all charging system failures. If that’s true, what happens in the remaining 5% of charging system failures that results in customer comebacks? To explore charging system...

The Humble Mechanic Answers Your Questions

Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...

The Ins And Outs Of Sanders

Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...

Are You Regularly Maintaining Your Equipment?

Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...

Spark Plug Replacement Basics: Removal, Installation And Choosing The Right Plug

Spark plug replacement is often considered one of the least complicated tasks at a shop. But, ignorance of what you are dealing with can get you into trouble before, during and after the new plugs are installed. Blindly removing and replacing components...

Engineered Accessory Drive Serpentine Belt Replacement

You might not be able to see it, but an accessory drive belt is always both speeding up and slowing down. When a piston accelerates downward after the ignition of the fuel and air, the crankshaft speeds up and then slows down as it reaches the bottom...

Home News Check Out The December Issue Of Brake & Front End Magazine

bfedecThe digital version of the December issue of Brake & Front End magazine is available online.

CLICK HERE to access the easy-to-view digital version that features articles on Dodge Sprinter Brake Job, ABS Solenoids, Brake Runout TSBs, Unconventional Repairs, Ford Mustang Alignment, Bearing Replacement, a host of tech tips, and more!

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff

Idler Pulley Failure

This month, we’re going to look at the Subaru line of cars and some of the engine problems you may encounter. Here in the northeast, Subarus are very popular — they are hard to beat if you’re...More

Timing Chain Wear

Why Does Oil Quality Matter? In a four-stroke internal combustion engine, camshafts rotate at half the speed of the crankshaft. Camshafts are usually linked to the crankshaft via a timing belt or...More

CEMB’s Diagnostic Wheel Balancer Features Laser Pinpointing

The CEMB Diagnostic Wheel Balancer ER75TD is made especially for busy tire shops. This new series has the latest technology in wheel balancing: “Spotter” lasers that pinpoint the exact location...More

Stride Tool Acquires Bright Solutions International

Stride Tool, located in Glenwillow, OH, has acquired all assets of Bright Solutions International of Troy, MI. Terms of the acquisition were not released. “Stride Tool and Bright Solutions is...More

Check Out The December Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

The digital version of the December issue of Underhood Service is available on-line. CLICK HERE to access the easy-to-view digital version that features articles on Spark Plug Service, Hyundai Oxygen...More

VIDEO: TCM Service

Andrew Markel debunks the myth that the TCM learns how the customer drives the vehicle....More


