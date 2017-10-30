CTA Heavy Duty Lock Ring Tool

The #4031 Heavy Duty Lock Ring Tool from CTA Manufacturing Corp. is the safest, strongest tool for lock ring service.

The heavy-duty tool uses a screw mechanism to control the forged jaws, enabling it to remove and install lock rings securely and quickly. The lock ring tool is great for CV shafts, wheel hubs, axle shafts, cam shafts and other lock ring applications.

Included in the kit are 12 pairs of removable tips in the following sizes: 2.5mm, 3mm, 3.5mm, 3.8mm all in straight, 45° and 90° variations. The tool is 12” (30cm) in overall length and is packed in a blow mold case. Additional replacement tips are available.

