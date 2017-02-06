CRP Automotive Introduces New Packaging For Pentosin Brand



CRP Automotive, a provider of OE-quality replacement and service parts, is now offering the complete line of Pentosin Technical Fluids. The new packaging scheme is featured on all of Pentosin’s anti-freeze, brake fluid, hydraulic fluid, motor oil and transmission fluid product lines.

CRP says the driving force behind the new packaging strategy was the need to create line uniformity, facilitate easy application identification and stand out against competitive brands. The company said it focused on creating easy readability, message clarity and visual appeal, while maintaining strong branding to help customers find the right product for their needs.

The new package features an updated design with an overall look that is consistent across the entire family of products, yet distinguishes between product categories for easy recognition. In addition to giving the overall line a strong and uniformed professional appearance, the new packaging also reflects latest compliance requirements for chemical products, according to CRP.

All Pentosin technical fluids are backed by the CRP Automotive standard of excellence.